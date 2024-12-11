Bitterly cold weather continues Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for December 11, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Minnesota and far northwest Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday morning. These areas will have wind chills between -25° and -35°.

The fresh snow Wednesday morning—only about a half inch in the Twin Cities—will help temperatures get very cold overnight. Lows drop well below zero across all of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Add in a breeze, and wind chills fall from -15° to -20° in the metro now through Thursday morning.

It will be dangerously cold in northern Minnesota and far northwest Wisconsin. Wind chills of -25° to -35° are likely in those locations, with the coldest readings around Grand Rapids and Hibbing. In these places, frost bite is possible in 15 to 20 minutes. Limit time outside, and make sure your kids and pets are protected.

Temperatures stay in the single digits Thursday, then start to warm up this weekend. On Saturday, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle is likely. At this point, it should be mostly light snow and sleet, but it could be enough to make some roads slippery.

We get even warmer Sunday and Monday. When the next system arrives on Monday, rain and snow are possible. If you have plans to go to the Monday night Vikings game, keep a close eye on the forecast.