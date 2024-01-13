Bitter Cold Winds will bring Wind-Chills down to -30 Below Sunday and Monday morning.

Blowing Snow will continue to create Blizzard Conditions Today in southwest Minnesota including Marshall, Windom, Worthington and Luverne areas. Blizzard Warnings extend west into eastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls and Brookings and across central and northwest Iowa including Mason City, Spencer, Estherville, Fort Dodge, Ames and Des Moines – Snow has tapered off but Light Snow and Flurries combined with 40 mph Winds will cause Blowing and Drifting Snow in open areas creating White Out and Blizzard Conditions.

Snowfall around Twin Cities ranging from Dusting to 1″ to 3″ with most of the 2″ to 3″ Snowfall in the southeastern Twin Cities Metro area. Snow Totals from central Iowa to southern Wisconsin range from 8″ to 12″.

Bitter Cold this Weekend and into the upcoming work week with temperatures moderating into the teens by Wednesday but that is still well below the Average in the low 20s. Temperatures return to the 20s and 30s by Monday January 22.

TODAY:

Cloudy and Bitterly Cold Gusty Winds with Light Snow or Flurries – Any Snow Accumulation 1″ or Less. Chance for Light Snow or Flurries is 100%.

HIGH: 8 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills -5 to -10 Below )

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Light Snow tapering to Flurries.

LOW: -10 Below. ( Wind-Chills -25 to -30 Below )

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Bitter Cold Winds.

HIGH: -3 Below. ( Wind-Chills -15 to -20 Below )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

LOW: -10 Below ( Wind-Chills -25 to -30 Below ) .

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

MONDAY………………-1 / -6 Mainly Cloudy with Bitter Cold Winds. ( Wind-Chills near -30 Below in the AM & -15 Below in the PM ).

TUESDAY………………..8 / 2 Partly Cloudy. ( Wind-Chills near -15 Below in the AM & -5 Below in the PM ).

WEDNESDAY…………..16 / 4 Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY……………..14 / 4 Partly Cloudy with Flurries.

FRIDAY………………….10 / -3 Cold Sunshine.

The average low and high for the extended period is 9 and 24 degrees.

