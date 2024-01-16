Bitter Cold Wind-Chills again Today then Lighter Winds Wednesday and not as Cold and Warmer by the Weekend.

The Bitter Cold temperatures will make Black Ice on Highways and Intersections around the Twin Cities for both the AM and PM Rush Hour on Today and likely again Wednesday morning too. This type of Black Ice is caused by Auto Exhaust Freezing to the pavement and when air temperatures are below 10 degrees the road chemicals do not work well.

Winds will still be Very Cold with afternoon Wind-Chills in the Twin Cities between -10 to -15 Below and Air Temps near 8 degrees with West Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Lighter Winds move into the area this evening meaning Wind-Chills will be closer to the actual Air Temps around 0 degrees.

Moderating temps on Wednesday into the low teens then Slightly Colder Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures near average in the low to mid 20s then Warming into the low to mid 30s Monday and mid to upper 30s neat Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for Light Rain and Light Snow.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cold.

HIGH: 8 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills -10 to -15 Below )

Wind: West at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 0 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills -5 to -10 Below )

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cold but Lighter Winds.

HIGH: 13 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 0 Degrees ( Wind-Chills -5 to -10 Below ) .

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………….10 / -3 Partly Cloudy with Flurries.

FRIDAY………………….8 / -8 Sunny with Cold Winds.

SATURDAY…………….10 / 2 Sunny with Lighter Winds.

SUNDAY………………..23 / 18 Party Cloudy & Breezy.

MONDAY………………34 / 23 AM Fog then Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 8 and 23 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS