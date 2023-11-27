Bitter Cold Today then Warming up back into 40s by Wednesday.
Today will feel more like January in the Twin Cities with Cold Sunshine and highs in the low to mid 20s but Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph will produce Wind-Chills in the single digits through Noon then about 10 degrees this afternoon. Clear Skies this evening and much lighter winds meaning air temperatures will be close to the Wind-Chills. Temperatures this evening around 15 degrees at 9pm with Wind-Chills from 5 to 10 degrees. Not as Cold on Tuesday with Cloud and Sun Mix and afternoon highs in the low 30s then Sunshine and Warmer Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.
JONATHAN YUHAS