Bitter Cold Today then Freezing Drizzle Saturday then Warmer Sunday.

The -7 Below low temperature in the Twin Cities this morning was the Coldest reading since January 15, 2024 when it was -8 Below. The Record low for Today is -15 Below set in 1879 and the Average low is 16 degrees. Duluth this morning dropped to -19 Below at 7 a.m. with a -41 Below Wind-Chill.

Today remains Cold with Sunshine although Cloudy just south of the Twin Cities in the Mankato, Owatonna and Rochester areas and south into Iowa. Highs this afternoon will be near 7 degrees well below the Average high of 30 degrees and the Record high for Today is 53 degrees set in 1968. Winds will be Lighter this afternoon from the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph producing afternoon Wind-Chills of -5 Below to Zero. Clear Tonight with Light Southeast Winds and lows near -2 Below by sunrise ( 7:43 a.m. ) and Wind-Chills -5 Below to Zero.

Sunshine Friday morning then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Moderating temperatures into the upper teens to low 20s and Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Cloudy Friday night with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and temperatures rising from upper teens Friday night into the upper 20s by 7 a.m. Saturday. Freezing Drizzle Mixed with Light Snow will develop along the Minnesota/Iowa border around 9 p.m. Friday and move north into the Twin Cities during the early morning hours of Saturday and this could lead to some Icy Roads and Sidewalks in the Metro area and across central, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin with Accumulating Snow of +3″ from Hinckley to Duluth. During the afternoon hours on Saturday temperatures in the Twin Cities will climb into the low to mid 30s which should help melt ice on any roads.

Patchy Fog Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the low 30s then Patchy Fog Sunday morning with Cloud and Sun Mix in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS