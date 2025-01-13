Bitter Cold to start the week then January Thaw Thursday and Friday followed by Coldest temps of season moving in after Saturday.

Cold Sunshine in the Twin Cities Today with highs this Monday afternoon near 6 degrees and West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph producing afternoon Wind-Chills of -10 to -15 Below. Clear Skies and Bitter Cold Tonight with a Full Moon. Low temperatures by the 7:46 a.m. sunrise Tuesday near -7 Below with Wind-Chills of -20 to -25 Below.

Cold again on Tuesday but Lighter Wind-Chills will produce not as Cold Wind-Chills in the afternoon with highs near 7 degrees and West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph producing Wind-Chills of 0 to -5 Below. Clear and Cold Tuesday night with lows around 0 degrees and Wind-Chills about -5 to -10 Below by Wednesday morning.

Cloud and Sun Mix Wednesday and becoming Breezy with highs in the mid to upper 20s and afternoon Wind-Chills in the mid to upper teens. Partly Cloudy Wednesday night with temperatures rising into the low 30s by 7 a.m. Thursday.

Much Warmer on Thursday with Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the upper 30s then Partly Cloudy on Friday with highs near 40 degrees.

Turning Colder over the Weekend with Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies on Saturday with Flurries at times and temperatures falling from the mid 20s in the morning into the mid teens by 5 p.m. Very Cold Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows near -4 Below and Wind-Chills falling to near -23 Below. Bitter Cold on Sunday with highs near Zero and afternoon Wind-Chills around -28 Below then lows near -12 Below Monday January 20 with Wind-Chills near -30 Below. Arctic Air will be replaced with Warmer Pacific Air by Wednesday January 22 with temperatures warming back into 20s and 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS