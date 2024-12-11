Bitter Cold Temps & Wind-Chills Today into Thursday then Freezing Drizzle & Snow Saturday but Warmer over the Weekend.

Most areas of the Twin Cities picked up just under 1″ of Snow earlier this Wednesday morning ahead of Bitter Cold Air that will now be in the area until Friday morning. Gusty Winds will create Dangerously Cold Wind-Chills this afternoon through Thursday morning then decreasing Winds Thursday afternoon creating Wind-Chills closer to the Cold air temperatures. Skies will be Sunny this afternoon with temperatures falling to near 6 degrees by 3 p.m. with Wind-Chills of -10 to -15 Below and Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph. Clear Skies and Very Cold Tonight with lows near -5 Below and Wind-Chills -20 to -25 Below by 7 a.m. Thursday along with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Bitter Cold Temperatures and Wind-Chills Thursday morning with 10 a.m. temperature near -3 Below and Wind-Chill -20 Below then Sunshine and Decreasing Winds in the afternoon resulting in not as Cold Wind-Chills of -2 Below to 2 Above and actual air temperatures near 7 degrees with West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Light Winds and Clear Skies Thursday night with lows near -2 Below and Wind-Chills -5 to 15 Below by 7 a.m. Friday.

Sunny Friday morning then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the upper teens. Cloudy Friday night with steady temperatures in the upper teens overnight.

Saturday will be Cloudy with Freezing Drizzle Mixed with Snow and Areas of Fog in the evening. Some Snow Accumulation will be possible especially in the west and north suburbs. Highs Saturday in the low to mid 30s and lows by Sunday morning in the low 30s.

Cloudy with Patchy Fog Sunday morning then Partly Cloudy and Warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s then Patchy Fog Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.

Clouds and Fog Monday with Periods of Rain during the daylight hours and Rain Mixed with Snow in the evening changing to all Snow by Tuesday morning and Snow Accumulation possible over 2″ along with North Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs Monday in the upper 30s then lows in the low 30s Tuesday morning with temperatures falling into mid 20s Tuesday afternoon and Gusty Northwest Winds Tuesday could lead to some Blowing Snow Tuesday afternoon and evening. JONATHAN YUHAS