Bitter Cold continues Today then Warming Conditions by Sunday.

Wind-Chill Advisory Today until Noon for Wind-Chills this morning down to -30 Below.

The Bitter Cold temperatures will make Black Ice on Highways and Intersections around the Twin Cities for both the AM and PM Rush Hour on Monday and likely again Tuesday. This type of Black Ice is caused by Auto Exhaust Freezing to the pavement and when air temperatures are below 10 degrees the road chemicals do not work well.

TODAY: **FORECAST FIRST ALERT DAY FOR BITTER COLD WIND-CHILLS

Cloud and Sun Mix with Bitter Cold Winds.

HIGH: -2 Below. ( A.M. Wind-Chills -25 to -30 Below and -20 Below in the afternoon ).

Wind: West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Bitter Cold Wind-Chills.

LOW: -7 Below. ( Wind-Chills -20 to -25 Below )

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cold but Lighter Winds.

HIGH: 8 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 0 to -5 Below )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 0 Degrees ( Wind-Chills -5 to -10 Below ) .

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………….16 / 2 Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

THURSDAY……………..12 / -3 Partly Cloudy with Flurries.

FRIDAY……………………10 / -7 Sunny with Cold Winds.

SATURDAY……………..10 / -3 Sunny with Lighter Winds.

SUNDAY…………………23 / 18 Party Cloudy & Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 8 and 24 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS