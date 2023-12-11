Big temperature swings are likely for the next few days

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for December 10, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The combination of snow and calm winds kept the clouds over Minnesota and Wisconsin Sunday. Temperatures stayed in the low to mid 20s, which has been rare so far this cold season. Expect highs to bounce back and forth for the next couple of days. We go from the 20s today to the mid and upper 30s Monday. A cold front pushes through Monday evening, and that sends us back into the 20s on Tuesday. Except for a few flurries up north, that cold front will come through dry.

After that chilly Tuesday, we are going to get a bigger warm-up through the second half of the week. West and southwest winds will keep highs in the low to mid 40s for several days. As you would expect, the snow that we got this weekend will be gone with that warm stretch. Since temperatures stay well above freezing too, we only have a chance for a few light rain showers on Friday. For those of you hoping for a white Christmas, that chances keep getting lower and lower.