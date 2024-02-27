Big Temp Drop this Afternoon along with some Snow after 4pm then 60s this Weekend and even close to 70 Sunday with Evening T-Storms.

Sunshine and temperatures in the Twin Cities in upper 40s to near 50 degrees at Noon then Cloudy, Windy and Much Colder going into the Afternoon with 3pm temps in the low 30s falling into mid 20s by 4pm along with Strong Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph and Gusts to 35 mph producing Wind-Chills near 10 degrees by 4pm. Snow also develops around 4pm and ends about 11pm Tonight with Snow Accumulations of 1″ or less but slightly Higher Snow Amounts up to 2″ in western Wisconsin this Evening.

Cold and Windy overnight with Wednesday 7am temps near 5 degrees and Wind-Chills near -10 Below with Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph in Wednesday Morning Decreasing to 10 to 20 mph Wednesday Afternoon then becoming Southeast at 5 to 10 mph Wednesday Night. Highs Wednesday near 20 degrees with Afternoon Wind-Chills in the 5 to 10 degree range.

Sunny, Windy and Warmer on Thursday with Gusty South Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the upper 40s to Near 50 degrees, Sunny and Breezy Friday with highs in upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be Sunny with highs in the low 60s then Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees along with Risk for Sunday Evening T-Storms and some could be Strong. Colder Monday March 4th with Cloudy Skies and Rain/Snow Showers at times.

