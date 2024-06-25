Below average temperatures, lower humidity midweek

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for June 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There are two cold fronts we are watching tonight. The first one is south of Minnesota, and that is why today is warm and less humid. A few light rain showers are still possible across southern Minnesota this evening and overnight. The next cold front comes through tonight through Wednesday morning. Thankfully, it comes through mainly dry. Only a couple of sprinkles are possible in the morning. Highs drop into the mid and upper 70s on Wednesday, and stay in the 70s for several days.

The next chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms is Thursday night into Friday. Severe weather chances are on the lower side, but some gusty winds and hail are possible. Rain totals of 0.25” to 0.50” are possible for most, and some isolated 1.0” totals where stronger storms develop. Additional rain is not welcome, but this should not cause many issues on flooded rivers. Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be beautiful! It might not be as warm as you would expect for the end of June, but Saturday and Sunday will be dry.