Below average for a day, then the meltdown begins – Chris

Today is likely the only day in February that will see below average temperatures. Highs will be in the middle teens, and overnight lows tonight fall into the lower teens.

Above average temperatures return this weekend! Abundant sunshine will continue both Saturday and Sunday. Highs return to the lower 30s on Saturday, and should make it above freezing by Sunday afternoon. This is great for a weekend in mid February. The one caveat? THE WIND! Winds will be gusty and 30 to 40 mph across much of Minnesota on Saturday, and it’ll stay breezy through Sunday. So despite being above average, the wind chill factor remains in play.

Partly cloudy skies are expected nearly every day next week, along with a slow warming trend. Look for upper 30s on Monday, low 40s on Tuesday, and middle 40s by Wednesday.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece