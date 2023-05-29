Becoming hot, more humid this week with scattered storms

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 29, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Air quality will be poor across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this evening. This includes the entire Twin Cities metro. If you are wrapping up the holiday weekend outside, it could be tough if you have chronic heart or lung issues.

There are also a few isolated showers and storms in western Minnesota. A couple could hold together and make it into the Twin Cities before sunset, but they will be weakening as they move east. Overnight, more scattered storms develop in the western half of the state. Those will likely hold together long enough to make it into the Twin Cities by sunrise. A few showers and t-showers are possible during the morning drive Tuesday.

For the rest of the week, you can expect hot and humid weather, with scattered storms possible almost every afternoon and evening. On Tuesday afternoon, there is a chance a few storms produce some severe hail. That is the only real severe weather chance the whole week. However, any storm that develops this week will have locally heavy rain. Some lucky places could pick up a half inch to an inch of rain with any of these slow-moving storms, but there will be some unlucky cities that stay dry this week. That rain would be welcome as high temperatures stay around 90° in the Twin Cities for several days.