Beautiful weather moves in for the work week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for May 14, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

As forecast, the southern half of Minnesota was hammered by rain over the last several days. Cities from Owatonna to Redwood Falls get 3 to 7 inches of rain since Thursday. The heaviest totals were in Brown and Watonwan County. In the Twin Cities, the north metro got around a half inch, and it was closer to an inch in the south metro. Up north, it has been very dry. It is so dry, that there is a higher fire risk in northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin on Monday.

High pressure is dropping in from Canada to start the work week. There will be a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures warm into the 70s both days. The one system to watch this week is a clipper low that zips in midweek. Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms are possible through most of Thursday. North winds ramp up as the rain moves out, bringing temperatures into the low 60s on Friday. It has been a while since we had two nice days on the weekend, and that is exactly what is in the forecast next weekend. Lawn and garden shops will be busy!