Beautiful weather continues through the start of the week

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 20, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Minnesota River will stay in flood stage in the south metro through the weekend. That high water will keep the Mississippi River in minor flood stage at St. Paul and Hastings. Any flooding should ease quickly with the dry forecast through the start of the week.

A very weak cold front is pushing south out of Canada. This will not bring any rain or cooler temperatures, but it will bring more wildfire smoke across the northern half of Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. The sky will look hazy up north Sunday, with another blue sky day south. Temperatures for most of the state reach the mid to upper 70s. Some parts of northwest Wisconsin might stay in the low 70s.

That front stalls out, and then fizzles out over the state early next week. It might keep a few more clouds around Sunday into Monday, but that is it. A stronger cold front moves in Tuesday into Wednesday. The best chances for a few isolated thundershowers stay up north Tuesday, then a couple might drop into the Twin Cities Wednesday. After a brief dip in temperatures midweek, there is a warm-up in store heading into Memorial Day weekend.