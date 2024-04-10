Beautiful Spring Day for Twin Cities!

Mainly Sunny Today and Warm with highs this afternoon in the Twin Cities approaching 70 degrees with Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with some Scattered Rain Showers and Thunder Showers possible after 8 p.m. especially areas west of Twin Cities. Low temperatures overnight will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be Windy and Cooler with Scattered Thunder Showers through the day and highs in the mid 50s with Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday starts Breezy with some Clouds then Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Weekend will be Nice with Sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days into the 70s.

Warm again Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s then chance for T-Storms Monday evening and some could be Strong.

JONATHAN YUHAS