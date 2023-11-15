Beautiful November Sunny 60 degree day ahead!

Today will be a really pleasant November day with lots of Sunshine, Light Winds from the South at 5 to 10 mph and highs around 60 degrees which is 18 degrees above average but short of the record high 69 degrees set on this date in 1953.

Windy Conditions return Thursday but remaining Mild with temperatures in the mid 60s, Partly Cloudy Skies and Winds from Southwest at 15 to 30 mph.

Cooler on Friday but more typical for November with Sunshine and highs in the low 40s. Nice Weekend with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs around upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny and Mild.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and becoming Breezy.

LOW: 45 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Windy and Mild.

HIGH: 64 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 15 to 30 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees. ( Colder Winds )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………….…43 / 32 Cloudy in the AM with Sprinkles early otherwise Partly Cloudy & Colder. Gusty AM Winds Decresing PM Winds.

SATURDAY……………….49 / 32 Mainly Sunny.

SUNDAY………………..50 / 39 AM Sun then Increasing Clouds with Rain Showers possible late. Chance for Rain Showers late is 30%.

MONDAY……………….46 / 37 Cloudy with Rain Showers. Chance for Rain Showers is 60%.

TUESDAY………………..38 / 27 AM Clouds with Rain/Snow Showers then Partly Cloudy & Chilly Gusty afternoon Winds. Chance for AM Rain/Snow Showers is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 28 and 42 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS