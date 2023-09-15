Beautiful fall-like weekend ahead

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for September 15, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a weak boundary pushing across the Twin Cities early Friday evening. A stray shower or t-shower is possible through about 7:00 PM, but any rain would be very brief. Once that clears to the southeast, we have a quiet night ahead with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure is slowly building into the region from the northwest this weekend. This means a cooler and dry weekend across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highs likely stay in the upper 60s and low 70s both days.

With Hurricane Lee moving into the main jet stream this weekend, that will slow the weather pattern down heading into next week. That means another dry day Monday with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s. Warmer air and a little bit of moisture starts to creep into Minnesota by Tuesday and Wednesday. Initially, rain chances are low through the middle of next week. By the end of the week, expect better chances for rain and a few storms.