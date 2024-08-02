Back up to 90 degrees Today.

Hazy, Hot and Humid Conditions return to the Twin Cities Today with afternoon highs around 90 degrees and Heat Index Values in the low 90s with dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with Light Winds and some Patchy Fog with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Patchy Fog Saturday morning otherwise Hazy Sunshine with highs again near 90 degrees and Winds from the Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Saturday night with Spotty T-Storms possible between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday – a few of the T-Storms could be Strong with Gusty Winds and Hail. Low temperatures by 6 a.m. Sunday will be in the upper 60s then Partly Cloudy Sunday with Isolated T-Storms possible before Noon – highs will be Cooler in the low 80s.

Rain and T-Storms likely on Monday and Rain could be Heavy along with some Strong T-Storms Monday afternoon. Highs Monday in the low to mid 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS