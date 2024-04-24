Back-to-back beautiful afternoons in Minnesota

This is the first of two beautiful afternoons across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Temperatures are a little cooler than average Wednesday afternoon, in the mid to upper 50s for most of the state. Some low 60s are possible closer to the Dakota borders. Southeast winds pick up on Thursday, and even though there will be more clouds, high temperatures climb into the mid 60s. I have been saying it for the last couple of days, and I will say it again: Make sure you get outside and enjoy these afternoons, because you will be spending a lot of time inside this weekend.

One round of widespread rain and thunderstorms will move in on Friday. The best chance for any strong storms will be south of the Twin Cities, and some of those could have some large hail and strong winds. Rain and storms continue through the first half of Saturday, and then we still should get some dry time Saturday afternoon. With those dry hours, temperatures approach 70° in the Twin Cities. Another round of rain and thunderstorms moves in Sunday, with some severe storms possible in parts of northwest Wisconsin, and southern Minnesota. Those storms could have large hail and damaging wins. From Sunday through Monday morning, widespread rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.