Another warm, muggy day with rain chances on Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 4, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect Sunday night and Monday morning for eastern Minnesota and most of northwest Wisconsin. This includes the entire Twin Cities metro area.

A quick note about the Air Quality Alert: Some parts of western Wisconsin have had unhealthy air at times Sunday. If you have any type of respiratory or heart issues, it could be difficult to be outside from Sunday night through the morning commute Monday. Keep checking for updated air quality numbers before heading out.

The hot and humid pattern is finally coming to an end across Minnesota and Wisconsin. A cold front is pushing south across the state tonight through Monday. Scattered rain and a few storms are likely in northern Minnesota this evening and overnight. In the Twin Cities, scattered rain is possible from mid-morning through the afternoon, with a few storms developing in the heat of the day. This front will eventually stall out across western Minnesota through the middle of the week. It will keep the humidity and any afternoon thunderstorm chances closer to the border with the Dakotas. For the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin, temperatures fall into the low to mid 80s, and the humidity is gone through midweek.

There is another cold front to watch by the end of the work week. Ahead of the front, more warmth and humidity will get pulled across the state Friday. Isolated storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon. These are not washout type storms, but it is worth keeping tabs on the forecast heading into next weekend.