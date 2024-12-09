Another shot of Arctic air this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for December 8, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities stay dry tonight, while light snow continues across far northern Minnesota. Monday sees the first of two big cold fronts during the first half of this week. Scattered snow showers are possible Monday afternoon, with a dusting in spots. Northwest winds start gusting around 30 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures reach about 40° by midday, then fall into the low 30s by sunset.

The second cold front will be even stronger Tuesday night. More scattered snow showers are likely along this front, but this one brings the cold hammer. Temperatures stay in the 10s most of Wednesday, and get even colder by Thursday morning. We go one of two ways early Thursday: light winds and sub-zero temperatures, or a bit of a breeze, and wind chills well below zero. Either way, Thursday is going to be very cold.

Are you ready for another temperature swing later in the week? Highs return to the low and mid 30s by next weekend. This set-up could favor a wintry mix, and potentially some light icing on Saturday. We will be on top of that all week and let you know if roads could get slippery.