Another record high set to fall today – Chris
This afternoon’s forecast high is 70, and the old record is 65 set back in 1905.A cold front arrives this evening, and this could lead to a developing line of thunderstorms. As of now,my expectation is for storms to develop along and east of the St. Croix River into western Wisconsin. Though a few downpours, severe weather is NOT expected.Next week is cooler, but not cold. A few rain or snow showers will be possible on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as highs remain in the middle 40s, though low 50s are possible on Wednesday. Clouds could increase by Thursday ahead of the next system to watch with a chance of rain showers and a few snow flakes.Enjoy this WARM weekend!– Meteorologist Chris Reece