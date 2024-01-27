Another foggy start, but sunshine looks to return soon – Chris

It’ll be a cloudy start to the weekend. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s should increase to the upper 30s by the afternoon. As drier air moves in, we may even be gifted with a little Saturday sunshine. There’s a better chance of that on Sunday, but the temperature range should be more of the same.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but there is a slight chance of a few showers from a clipper system Monday evening. The track of this still needs to be fine tuned as it could miss Minnesota to the northeast.

The rest of next week features partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40s.

There is still no winter in sight through the first week of February.