Another dusting of snow Sunday night

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for December 1, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

More light snow is moving across Minnesota tonight. Up to a half inch of accumulation is possible west of the Twin Cities. Most of this will fall during off-peak hours, exiting to the south by daybreak Monday. There might be more flurries from time to time Monday under the clouds. Temperatures are digging out of the deep freeze, reaching the mid 20s in the metro Monday afternoon.

We are going to see several weak and quick systems across the region this week. Before them, temperatures will warm up, fall after they pass, and each one could have a dusting of snow.

The first warm up is Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Temperatures reach the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning, then drop into the 10s by the afternoon with wind chills back below zero. Thursday will be another very cold day as highs stay in the 10s. Right back up the rollercoaster through the end of the week. Highs return to the 30s by Saturday and Sunday.