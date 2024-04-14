Another day of sun & warmth before the rain – Chris

Happy Sunday! This weekend remains incredible with sunshine for much of the state.

Winds do shift to out of the north, and though this means cooler temperatures, it’s still absolutely fantastic! Sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s will be the name of the game.

Changes brew next week. Monday will start with sun and highs will make it into the middle 70s, but clouds will increase ahead of a storm system approaching from the southwest. Some of the first showers look to arrive during the evening and overnight hours. By Tuesday, rain wind and thunder arrive in Minnesota and last with off and on showers into Thursday. Temps will come way down, struggling to get out of the 40s by Thursday and Friday.