Another cool night ahead, then warmer midweek

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for July 17, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Clouds have kept temperatures closer to 70° across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin! There are a few spotty showers closer to the arrowhead and North Shore, and those will stay well north of the Twin Cities. You will see a few clouds from time to time tonight. The Northern Lights are possible in central and northern Minnesota. The chances are low in the Twin Cities, so I would not get your hopes up in the metro.

Winds turn out of the south late tonight into Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the low and mid 80s tomorrow, and humidity stays low during the day. It will get more humid overnight, and that is when a few showers and t-showers are possible from the Twin Cities to the north. It gets even warmer and more humid Wednesday, and that could help fuel some stronger storms in the afternoon and evening. Any storms would be isolated, but a couple could have hail and gusty winds. Looking ahead to the weekend and next week, highs will likely be above average, with several days of 90°+ possible.