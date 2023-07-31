Another beauty in Ken Barlow’s forecast

Good Monday morning!

After an amazing weekend, today will be another very nice day for the last day of July.

August begins with slightly warmer weather on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures rising well into the 80’s.

Ninety-degree temperatures are headed back to the Twin Cities for Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity will also climb for midweek and there may even be an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday.

Less humidity and cooler weather are on the way for the latter part of the week and this weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken