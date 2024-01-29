AM Patchy Dense Fog otherwise Sunny and Mild Today.

FOG with Visibility down to 25 feet or less can be expected until 9 a.m. in areas near the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers then Sunny, Breezy and Mild this afternoon with highs in mid 40s and even some temps near 50 just west of the Twin Cities this afternoon.

Cold Front will move through Minnesota and Wisconsin in the early morning hours producing Light Rain Mixed with Light Snow along with Gusty Colder Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph. Calmer Winds and Decreasing Clouds by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be the Warmest Day in Twin Cities with Record High of 50 degrees expected ( Record High Wednesday January 31 is 46 degrees in 2009 ). Ground Hog Day is Friday and folklore is Shadow 6 more weeks of Winter and No Shadow early Spring.

TODAY:

Patchy Dense Fog in the morning then Sunny, Breezy and Mild.

HIGH: 46 Degrees. ( Record High 49 set in 1931 ).

Wind: West-Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Windy with Light Rain and Light Snow possible between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Chance for Light Rain and Light Snow 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. is 20%.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Light Rain Mixed with Light Snow ( no Accumulation ) until 10 a.m. then Peeks of Sun with Decreasing Winds in the afternoon. Chance for Light Rain Mixed with Light Snow until 10 a.m. is 20%.

HIGH: 39 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph in the Morning and West 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 29 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY…………………50 / 34 Mainly Sunny with Record Highs ( Record High 46 in 2009 )

THURSDAY…………………….47 / 32 Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY.(Groundhog Day)…40 / 26 Sunny with Light Winds.

SATURDAY……………………..41 / 28 Mostly Sunny.

SUNDAY…………………………45 / 30 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 9 and 25 degrees.

