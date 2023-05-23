Air quality improves Wednesday with small rain chance

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for May 23, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Air quality remains poor across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin this evening. If you have chronic respiratory issues, it could be difficult to be outside tonight. A cold front is pushing across the state overnight, bringing some rain with it. The best chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will be up north tonight. By the time the front pushes across the Twin Cities, there will be plenty of clouds, but only a few light rain showers. That front stalls over the metro through Thursday, keeping at least a hit or miss rain shower in the forecast. Temperatures dip into the upper 60s and low 70s through midweek.

The pattern continues to move toward a warmer and drier Memorial Day weekend for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highs climb into the 80s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There could be a few storms in western Minnesota on Monday afternoon and evening.