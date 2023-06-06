Air quality improves starting Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for June 6, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Air quality is still poor in parts of the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin this evening. This should be the last day with an Air Quality Alert for a little bit. Tonight, a little wave will ride along a front that is stalled north to south across central Minnesota. It could kick up a few showers and isolated storms overnight into early Wednesday morning. That wave will push the front farther west on Wednesday. Cleaner, drier air will push across Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota tomorrow. It will still be a little humid across the western half of the state.

Another cold front comes in Friday into Saturday. Isolated showers and storms are possible again. None of these will be the good, long soaking rain we need, but we will take whatever we can get at this point. With the rain chances, both days will be a little muggy. By early next week, temperatures will actually be near average—in the upper 70s—for the first time in a few weeks.