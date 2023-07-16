Air quality improves for some, but not all – Chris

Happy Sunday! I’m grateful to share that it’s a much brighter and clear morning as wildfire smoke has dispersed quite a bit along and north of I-94. In fact, that’s where air quality has returned to the GOOD category. Southern and Western Minnesota are still being impacted by the smoke where the air quality remains unhealthy for all in spots.

Smoke aside, partly cloudy skies and a few showers are passing through central and northern Minnesota. This could bring a stray shower near the Twin Cities metro, otherwise a day of sunshine is expected with highs around 80 degrees.

It’ll be a pleasant start to the upcoming week with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. The next chance of any rain looks to be Tuesday night and Wednesday.