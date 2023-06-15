Meteorologist Chris Reece says air quality will improve dramatically Thursday, but hazy conditions continue

Expect hazy sunshine today ahead of a chance of rain this weekend.

It’s not the cleanest air we’ve ever breathed, but it’s a whole lot better than what we dealt with yesterday! The worst of the smoke is now across south and western Minnesota, with cleaner air slated to arrive by Friday morning.

Outside of the smoke, sunshine remains in place, and temperatures will top out around 80. Friday will also feature sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s.

There will be a chance of rain moving into the weekend. It’s not a LOT of rain, but it’s a chance! Showers and storms will be most prevalent over western Minnesota during the daytime hours on Saturday. Areas near the TC Metro will mainly see sunshine and humidity with highs in the upper 80s. The best chance for storms will be in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday morning.

Next week, look for heat and humidity to return. Each day will feature sunshine, high humidity, and temperatures in the 90s. Rain chances are almost non-existent, which is not good as severe drought has reached parts of Minnesota.