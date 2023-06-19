Air Quality Alerts, heat and worsening drought

An Air Quality Alert is in place Tuesday at 12 PM through Thursday at 9 PM for the Twin Cities and most of the state of Minnesota (excluding far northern Minnesota). Air quality will be best in the morning and worsen each day due to increased ozone levels as we warm into the low-90s each day. Sensitive groups of individuals will want to limit time outdoors this week. Our next chance for rain will first be across far western Minnesota by Thursday closer to a very slow moving front. This could lead to isolated storms Friday PM for the metro, but right now chances look slightly better north of the metro for Friday rain and storms (isolated strong to severe storms possible).

Worsening drought this workweek is expected, with 90° highs every day this week into Saturday, and limited rain chances until the weekend. Fortunately, we do have the chance for rain and storms this weekend, which could be nearly widespread. We’re still a few days out though, so you’ll want to stay up to date with the forecast. Some of the weekend storms could be strong to severe.