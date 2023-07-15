AIR QUALITY ALERT: Chris is tracking a smoky Saturday ahead

Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! An Air Quality Alert is in effect through AT LEAST 3PM this evening in the metro, and through midday Sunday for parts of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Skies are already very smoky this morning with limited visibility and air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and growing to unhealthy levels for everyone. This means you’ll want to limit your outdoor exposure. Keep this in mind as you make any outdoor plans for what is overall expected to be a pleasant weekend.

Smoke aside, expect sunshine and temperatures into the low and middle 80s for afternoon highs. A stray shower or two will also be possible.