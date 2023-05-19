After a chilly start, it will be a gorgeous weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for May 19, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Pine County in Minnesota, and Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer County in Wisconsin. If you live in these counties, cover up or bring in plants tonight.

Clouds are clearing out across Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday night. The clear, quiet, and dry conditions are ideal for some chilly temperatures. Anywhere from Hinckley to Hayward to the north will likely see frost Saturday morning. Lows could fall into the upper 30s in parts of central Minnesota, as well as the far north and east Twin Cities metro. However, there is no threat for frost this far south. After a chilly start to the weekend, it will be absolutely gorgeous. High pressure stays over the region, keeping the sky clear and winds light. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s, then jump into the upper 70s Sunday.

Warmer weather is likely next week. Expect several days in the low to mid 80s, with a little more humidity by the middle and end of the week. Rain chances stay very low through the middle of the week, and start to go up by the start of Memorial Day weekend.