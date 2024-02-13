Above-average temps today, light snow Wednesday evening followed by colder conditions through Saturday

Mainly Cloudy Today with Peeks of Sunshine at times and highs this afternoon in mid to upper 30s with Southwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with Snow Flurries and Patchy Freezing Drizzle and lows in the low 30s along with Southwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly Cloudy Wednesday Morning then Cloudy in the Afternoon with Rain Sprinkles possible after 4pm then Light Snow after 5pm and continuing into early Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday in the low 40s with West Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy with Light Snow ending by 6am Thursday with Snow Accumulations of a Dusting to 1″ in the suburbs north of downtown Minneapolis and St.Paul and 1″ in most areas south of the downtown areas and up to 2″ in southern Scott and southern Dakota Counties from New Prague to Northfield and Cannon Falls. Lows by Thursday morning Colder in the low to mid 20s.

JONATHAN YUHAS