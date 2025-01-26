A week-long warm-up begins Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for January 25, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Winds start to calm down tonight. Even with the lighter winds, expect wind chills near or below zero through early Sunday morning. Southwest winds pick up in the afternoon, and that sets us on a much warmer path across Minnesota over the next week.

A series of clipper systems will whiz through northern Minnesota and Lake Superior through the first half of the week. That keeps most of the very light snow chances across the northern half of the state. They will pull in progressively warmer air Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday reach the mid to upper 30s, and then the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday.

There are two pieces of interest through the second half of the week. First will be how warm we get Thursday and Friday. A lot of that depends on how quickly the warm air spills in from the west, and how much snow is left on the ground. 40s are a lock, but it’s a matter of: low 40s or upper 40s? Second, a slow moving low drags north by the weekend. Rain and snow are possible in Minnesota, but it’s too early to lean one way or the other.