A Sunday sky full of sun – Chris
Sunday is a day that lives up to it’s name. I expect lots of sun, and this will be the true start to the warming trend as afternoon highs make it into the 50s.If you like that warmth, there’s even more next week. Monday through Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds with highs into the 60s. In fact, some could hit 70° on Monday!Our next slim chance for rain looks to be Thursday… IF dry air doesn’t push this system to our south, which looks to be likely. As this point, moisture is incredibly important. We need precipitation.Enjoy the weekend!– Meteorologist Chris Reece