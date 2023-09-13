A shot of fall before a quick hit of summer! Plus, which commute this week could be wet?

HUMP DAY! Happy Wednesday to one and all! Today was the first big taste of fall with morning temperatures in the 30s for many across Minnesota, and even in the metro. The coldest spot was Hibbing, which dropped down to 28° degrees! Sunshine will be in store for the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be warmer! Sunshine and highs in the lower 80s will dominate for most. This rise in temps is ahead of a cold front bring our next chance for rain late Thursday night and into Friday morning. This isn’t a super heavy rain, but it’ll be beneficial. If we can get a good thunderstorm or two along the front, some will see a healthy drink.

Friday morning’s commute could be a wet one, otherwise sunshine and low 70s will take hold for the weekend and into the following week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece