A little rain Tuesday, chilly tomorrow morning

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for October 22, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered showers are moving across northern Minnesota early Tuesday afternoon. Farther south, there is not as much moisture. The Twin Cities—mainly the north metro—might see a little rain from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday. Winds shift to the northwest tomorrow, and drop temperatures by Wednesday morning. It will feel like the 20s and 30s around the state tomorrow morning, so make sure you are ready for an unusually cool day in this warm fall!

Thursday is our best shot at a soaking rain in a long time. Widespread rain is becoming more likely in the afternoon and evening, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A quarter inch of rain is possible. There are two nice fall days Friday and Saturday, followed by more warm weather early next week.