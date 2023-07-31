A little heat, more humidity returns through midweek

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for July 31, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Warmer temperatures are moving in through the work week. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday, then around 90° Wednesday and Thursday. Each day will be a little more humid too, then a quick drop in humidity Thursday afternoon. Just like last week, as the hot and humid weather builds in, there are some storm chances on the leading edge of the heat. Tonight and Tuesday, isolated storms are possible in northern and western Minnesota.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, some of those storms could hold together to reach the Twin Cities. The best chances for midweek storms in the metro would be Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Some of those storms could have large hail, damaging winds, and more locally heavy rain. There is a break from the storms Thursday afternoon through Friday, but then more storms are possible Friday night through the weekend. Exact timing on the weekend storm chances will become clearer throughout the week.