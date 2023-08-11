A Forecast First Alert later today for possible severe storms

Good Friday morning!

A partly sunny and warm day is on the way today, although you will notice quite a few clouds throughout the day today.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are possible/likely later this afternoon and early this evening.

There is a small risk of a severe storm by today and this evening and we will keep you right up to date. The main threat from the storms would be possibly damaging winds and possible large hail.

Skies will clear and temperatures will cool just a bit into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for Saturday, before a few showers develop on Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken