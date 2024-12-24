A foggy Christmas Eve setting up – Chris

Good Monday evening, and Merry Christmas Eve Eve to all! Fog is quickly developing across the state with Dense Fog Advisories going into effect at midnight for many, and lasting through the morning on Christmas eve. Some of this fog could end up as a bit of freezing fog with overnight lows in the 20s.

Christmas Eve is a cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. By the evening, fog will once again develop and could become dense again, meaning Santa will definitely need Rudolph to guide his sleigh through Minnesota. Once again, freezing fog will be possible as overnight lows fall to the upper 20s.

Christmas Day begins with fog early, otherwise it’s a mostly cloudy and mild day as highs return to the middle 30s for many. This serves as the beginning of a stretch of temperatures above freezing, and upwards of 15 degrees warmer than normal!

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. As the next wave of low pressure arrives, showers begin to develop in the overnight hours of Thursday into Friday. Friday becomes a soggy day with widespread showers and highs near 40 degrees. Showers continue overnight Friday into Saturday. By Saturday, showers begin to taper off as highs remain seasonably warm into the lower 40s!

Enjoy the mild spell, highs return to the 20s and 30s next week, and I’m seeing signs of a COLD and wintry start to 2025. As always, we’ll see!

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece