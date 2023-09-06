A few showers and much cooler: Chris shares how long it lasts!

Welcome to the Mid-week! Schools continue to head back on this Wednesday morning, and much more comfortable weather should join in on the action. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the morning with bus stop temperatures falling into the middle 60s. By the afternoon, temperature readings will remain in the middle to upper 60s. Lingering showers this morning will gradually push eastward into Wisconsin toward mid-day, but clouds will likely linger into the evening.

More sun arrives Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 70s, with middle 70s returning by Friday! Saturday is the warmest day of the forecast with more sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Rain chances arrive by Saturday night, and daily chances for a shower stick around through next Tuesday. High temperatures will be just below average in the low to middle 70s.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece