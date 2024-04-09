A few pop-up showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for April 9, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A day late, but we are seeing plenty of sun across Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. As we heat up, more puffy cumulus clouds will develop in the coming hours. With a pocket of cooler air aloft over Minnesota, some pop-up showers are possible this afternoon. Very few people will see rain today, but there could be a brief downpour for a few minutes. We go through the same thing Wednesday afternoon with better chance for pop-up showers and storms in western or northern Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, the best chances for rain come Wednesday night into Thursday.

The set-up for rain is very similar to our snow at the beginning of the month: A large area of low pressure is winding up across the Great Lakes as a weaker wave comes in from the northwest. On and of light rain showers are possible on Thursday with gusty north winds. Highs fall into the mid 50s that afternoon. The weekend is going to be beautiful! Start making outdoor plans now. Highs Saturday and Sunday soar into the low and mid 70s, and rain chances keep going down.