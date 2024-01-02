A few flakes, cooler temperatures through midweek

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for January 2, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There will be a few breaks in the clouds across Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Those will be enough to nudge highs into the mid 30s over most of the state, including the Twin Cities. A cold front slowly drops south tonight, bringing more clouds and very light snow showers. These scattered snow showers could put a dusting down in a few spots through Wednesday morning, mainly in northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Following the front, temperatures drop into the mid and upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler for sure, but still a little bit above average.

The jet stream pushes farther south starting this weekend. Initially, it will keep temperatures closer to 30° with more scattered light snow Saturday and Sunday. However, there will be a more favorable pattern for Midwest snow heading into next week. The heavier snow chances likely stay closer to a Kansas City to Chicago line, but it is close enough to watch from the Twin Cities to the south.