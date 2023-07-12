A few drops possible, but mainly dry this afternoon – Chris

It’s been a cloudy start to Wednesday with a few passing showers. Clouds will stick around, but don’t let that keep you indoors. Other than a passing shower or two, most of the afternoon will be dry and comfortable with temperatures topping out into the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature more sun and warmer temperatures with highs in the middle 80s. By Thursday night, greater chances for showers and thunderstorms will develop across Minnesota. This could linger into Friday morning before skies become mostly sunny into the afternoon. Much like Thursday, Friday highs will be in the middle 80s.

The weekend will be dry and pleasant with sunshine, though a stray storm can’t be ruled out on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The start to next week feels good, and features plenty of sun.