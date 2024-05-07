A few downpours are possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for May 7, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There are isolated downpours and a few thunderstorms developing from the Twin Cities to the north and east this afternoon. If you have plans outside in the metro, make sure you get inside if you hear thunder! Use the radar on the KSTP app to keep an eye on where the heaviest rain is moving through sunset. Not everyone will see rain out of this, but if you find yourself under one, you will get soaked! The rain chances end after sunset, and the sky will clear from the Twin Cities to the south. Expect more clouds north of the metro overnight.

The rain and thunder chances shift south on Wednesday. If you are in the south metro, you could see a few raindrops in the afternoon. Highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday. Thursday is dry for everyone, although slightly cooler in the low to mid 60s. Another round of scattered t-showers moves in Friday afternoon, mainly from eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. Looking ahead to Mother’s Day, there is a small chance for a pop-up t-shower in the afternoon. I would not let that cancel any outdoor plans! Isolated storm chances continue through the first half of next week, and highs stay in the seasonably warm mid 70s.