A few breaks in the clouds possible for the eclipse in Minnesota

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast of April 8, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The partial eclipse is here in Minnesota, and so are a lot of clouds. There are some brief breaks in the clouds, so if you are hoping to see the peak of the eclipse around 2:00 PM, it is worth a shot to go outside and look up. Remember, you need eclipse glasses if you are going to stare at the sun. Regular sunglasses are not strong enough to prevent minor eye damage. If you are going out, expect temperatures in the upper 40s.

Light rain moves back into the Twin Cities Monday evening, continuing on and off overnight. We finally get the rain out early Tuesday, and more sun breaks out in the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 50s Tuesday, then climb into the mid 60s with even more sun on Wednesday. There is a weak wave that will spread clouds and scattered rain showers on Thursday. That likely means another day in the 50s. Beyond that, all eyes are on the summer-like temperatures this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday reach the low to mid 70s in the Twin Cities.